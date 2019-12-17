Bruce Willis Action Thriller ‘Trauma Center’ Lands On Blu-Ray In February

Bruce Willis, seen this year opposite Edward Norton in Motherless Brooklyn and the M. Night Shyamalan directed flick Glass, plays a police detective out to solve the murders of his partners and informant in Trauma Center. The thriller hits Blu-ray and DVD on February 4 via Lionsgate.

Teaming up with Lt. Wakes (Willis) is Madison (Nicky Whelan), a witness who was injured during the shootings. The two culprits are actually corrupt vice cops who are attempting to covering their tracks, and it’s up to Wakes to bring these criminals to justice. Willis has played police detectives way too many times to count (my personal favorite, not including the Die Hard films, is the underrated Richard Donner cop film 16 Blocks).

Rounding out the cast for Trauma Center are Tito Ortiz, Texas Battle and Steve Guttenberg. Check out the trailer and tell us what you think!

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi