What Convinced Kelly Clarkson To Talk On TV?

When Kelly Clarkson was first approached to host a television talk show, her initial instinct was to turn it down. It’s a good thing she changed her mind — the show is a hit. After three months on the air, it’s already been renewed for a second season. Why was she so reluctant to take on the challenge of a talk show? And what changed her mind? When we spoke to Clarkson, we asked her those questions.(Click on the media bar below to hear Kelly Clarkson)

The Kelly Clarkson Show is syndicated nationwide; to find the station airing it in your market, click here.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak