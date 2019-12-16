Robbie Amell Credits “Sweat Equity” From Family And Friends For Effective ‘Code 8’

Directed by Jeff Chan, Code 8 centers on a superhuman named Connor (Robbie Amell) who is lured into crime as a way to pay his dying mother’s (Kari Matchett) medical bills. Stephen Amell (Robbie’s cousin) co-stars as Garrett the leader of a crew who brings Connor into the fold.

The picture started out as a 2016 short and thanks to a successful Indiegogo campaign, Code 8 became a reality. “It’s been a long journey but it’s been my favorite work experience of my life. To get to shoot with friends and family right from the beginning … the only reason the movie looks and feels as big as it is because the amount of sweat equity that all of our friends and family put in,” said Amell. “Everyone that worked in the project should have been working on a bigger project and getting paid more. They really cared about what we were making and they really wanted to make something special. We didn’t have a bad day on set – even when things went wrong and we had to put out fires, we were doing them with friends.”

Click on the media bar to hear Amell talk about the advantages of how the Indiegogo campaign has a positive influence on the production:

Code 8 is now playing in theaters and is available On Demand.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi