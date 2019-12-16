Margot Robbie: Charlize Theron Had Her Hands All Over ‘Bombshell’

Bombshell hasn’t even opened yet, but Margot Robbie has already earned a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in the film. She’s not the only Bombshell actress with a nomination — Charlize Theron is up for Best Actress. The film gave Robbie her first opportunity to work with Theron, and Robbie was immediately struck by the Oscar-winner’s work ethic — not just as an actor, but also as a producer. As far as Robbie could see, Theron was the hardest-working person on the set! (Click on the media bar to hear Margot Robbie)

Bombshell opens in theaters on Friday.

