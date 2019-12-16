‘Jumanji’s’ Karen Gillan Loves ‘Next Level’s’ Character Changes

The avatars are the same, but the players have changed in Jumanji: The Next Level. As we already learned, Dwayne Johnson gets to channel Danny DeVito in the movie, while Kevin Hart takes on the persona of Danny Glover’s character, Milo. For Karen Gillan, who once again plays avatar Ruby Roundhouse, getting to play new characters within their characters is what she likes most about the film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Karen Gillan)

Jumanji: The Next Level is playing now in theaters.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak