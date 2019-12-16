John Williams Reflects On His ‘Star Wars’ Accomplishments

It’s not often that one composer will do the music for an entire series of films. For example, the eight Harry Potter movies were scored by four different composers. That’s one of the things that has been so special about the Star Wars saga: John Williams was there at the beginning, and he’s still there as the ninth film wraps up this story arc. It’s a truly incredible feat, made even more amazing by the fact that there’s been a 42-year span between the first and last films. The magnitude of the accomplishment certainly isn’t lost on Williams, who shared his thoughts about his Star Wars experience with us. (Click on the media bar below to hear John Williams)



Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in theaters on Friday.

