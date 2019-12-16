Cedric The Entertainer Is Also Cedric, The Regular Guy

Cedric The Entertainer might have let his fame get to his name, but he doesn’t want it getting to his head. Even though he’s had plenty of Hollywood success — including a hit show with The Neighborhood — he’s got one rule he lives by when he’s working: Keep it real. He talked to us about why that credo is so important to him.(Click on the media bar below to hear Cedric The Entertainer)

The Neighborhood airs Mondays at 8/7c on CBS.

