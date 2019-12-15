‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ Dominates Box Office With $60 Million Weekend

Jumanji: The Next Level was expected to be the #1 film at the box office, and its $60.1 million placed it firmly at the top over second place Frozen 2 ($19.2 million). The big surprise, however, was it easily surpassed Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’s $36 million debut back in 2017! Here’s the top 10:

Jumanji: The Next Level – Feature takes in $60.1 million. Frozen 2 – To date, the film has made over $366 million. This weekend it collects $19.1 million. Knives Out – Murder mystery flick rakes in $9.2 million. Richard Jewell – Clint Eastwood’s latest film makes $5 million. Black Christmas – Horror feature debuts $4.4 million. Ford v Ferrari – Racing movie collects $4.1 million. Queen & Slim – Drama grosses $3.6 million. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood– Tom Hanks received critical acclaim for his work as Mister Rogers, and this weekend the drama took in $3.4 million. Dark Waters – Mark Ruffalo feature collects $2 million. 21 Bridges – Cop movie grosses $1.2 million.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi