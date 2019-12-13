With ‘Richard Jewell,’ Clint Eastwood Stares Down Retirement … Again

Clint Eastwood may have slowed down his output as an actor, having only appeared in seven films since the turn of the century. As a director, though, he hasn’t slowed down at all — Richard Jewell is his 17th feature film since the year 2000. What makes it even more amazing is that these movies have all come after Eastwood’s 70th birthday. At a time when most people have long since retired, the 89-year-old Eastwood is still going strong. When we spoke to the Hollywood icon, he told us he loves the challenge of making movies too much to think about retirement. (Click on the media bar below to hear Clint Eastwood)

Richard Jewell is playing now in theaters.

