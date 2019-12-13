Pee Wee Herman Made A Picture. It Did Last Longer.

Hey, Pee Wee’s Big Adventure … you’re old!

“I know you are, but what am I?”

The cult classic, which launched Pee Wee Herman, to superstardom, will indeed celebrate its 35th anniversary next year, and it’ll be doing it in style. Pee Wee Herman will be taking it on the road, screening it in theaters across the country, complete with Q&A session and a chance for die-hard fans to meet the man himself. Of course, nobody’s more surprised that this is happening than Pee Wee himself, who is amazed (and grateful) that ’80s nostalgia is back in full bloom. (Click on the media bar to hear Pee Wee Herman)

The 35th anniversary tour of Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure kicks off February 14 in Portland, OR.

