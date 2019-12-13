Michael J, Fox Talks Days Of ‘Future’ Past

Strangely enough, we’ve gotten to the point where all of Back to the Future happened in the past. The time-traveling trilogy — which took us from 1985 to 1955, 2015, and 1885 — has only grown in stature over time, in part because of Steven Spielberg’s refusal to sign off on a reboot in his lifetime. Next spring, the first Back to the Future celebrates its 35th anniversary, and it will be honored with a screening and cast reunion, featuring star Michael J. Fox. Fox has a lot of love for the trilogy; although Family Ties had already made him a well-known celebrity, the Back to the Future movies took him to the next level. Although he loves all three of the Future films, he admitted he’s got a soft spot for one of them in particular. (Click on the media to hear Michael J. Fox)

The Back to the Future reunion will take place during the TCM Classic Film Festival, starting April 16 in Los Angeles.

