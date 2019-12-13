‘Jumanji’ Merges Dwayne Johnson With Danny DeVito!

The rebooted version of Jumanji is a video game that plays by its own rules, So, although the game’s avatars — played by Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black — may stay the same, the game’s players have changed. So instead of channeling the personality of a teenage kid, like he did in Welcome to the Jungle, Johnson gets to channel a character played by Danny DeVito in The Next Level. For Johnson, it was an amazing opportunity, because he told us he’s been a fan of DeVito’s for years. (Click on the media bar below to hear Dwayne Johnson)

Jumanji: The Next Level is playing now in theaters.

