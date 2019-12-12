To Tom Hanks, Equality Was Fred Rogers’s Hallmark

Children loved watching Mister Rogers’s Neighborhood for decades. And parents loved having a show for their children that they could trust. Every episode of Mister Rogers’s Neighborhood was build upon the ideals of kindness, acceptance, and inclusion — you know, all those things it takes to be a good neighbor — and Fred Rogers could be counted upon to consistently deliver good lessons. As he played Rogers during shooting for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Tom Hanks had plenty of time and opportunity to reflect on the things that made Rogers so beloved, and he says one of his favorites is that Rogers treated everyone he met with an equal level of respect. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Hanks)

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood is playing now in theaters.

