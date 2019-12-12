Jared Padalecki’s Super-Long List Of Reasons For ‘Supernatural’s’ Super-Long Run

As Supernatural inches toward the finish line after 15 seasons on the air, everyone associated with the show is still in awe of the fact that they’ve made it this far. It is, without a doubt, the longest-running show ever to air on The CW — its first season aired before it was even called The CW — and it’s outlasted more than 99% of the other shows in television history. Why has Supernatural had such super staying power? Jared Padalecki has plenty of reasons to share, but he gives a lot of the credit to current showrunners Brad Buckner and Eugenie Ross-Leming, along with co-stars Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins, and Alexander Calvert. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jared Padalecki)

Supernatural airs Thursdays at 8/7c on The CW.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak

