Christian Bale Loved Keeping It Real In ‘Ford V. Ferrari’

In the film Ford v. Ferrari, Christian Bale plays British race car driver Ken Miles, the man who is tasked with driving the Ford car specifically designed to take on the world’s most acclaimed sports car in a race. The fact that the film — along with all of its characters — is based on something that happened in real life made preparing for the role much easier for Bale. He explained that, with so much information available about the man he was playing, he didn’t have to fill in as many gaps as he does with fictional characters. (Click on the media bar below to hear Christian Bale)

Ford v. Ferrari is playing now in theaters.

