Ben Feldman: With ‘Superstore,’ It’s Issues Second, Funny First

It’s not a coincidence that the store in Superstore is located in America’s heartland. Like some other shows, most notably Roseanne (now The Conners) and The Middle, the writers and producers of the show have set out to make a show that will resonate with a wide range of Americans. Do they touch on some of the hot-button social issues facing America today? Yes, but star Ben Feldman told us that they won’t do that unless there’s some good humor that goes with it. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ben Feldman)

Superstore airs Thursday nights on NBC.

