Working Long Hours On ‘Stumptown,’ Cobie Smulders Does It For Her Daughters

While she was starring on How I Met Your Mother, Cobie Smulders was on a relatively forgiving sitcom shooting schedule. Now that she’s got a new series, Stumptown, she’s discovered that making an hour-long drama is a lot more difficult and time-consuming. It’s had a big impact on her family life, she told us, but she also wants to make sure she’s being a strong role model for her daughters. (Click on the media bar below to hear Cobie Smulders)

Stumptown airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on ABC.

