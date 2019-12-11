Tom Holland Is Serious About Voiceover Work … Too Serious!

Now that Tom Holland is so recognizable to movie audiences as Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man series, he’s finding other ways to make movies. In the next four months, he’s voicing characters in three different animated or live action/CGI hybrid movies — Spies in Disguise, Doolittle, and Onward. The first is Spies in Disguise; he plays a character named Walter Beckett, a scientist who gives a spy colleague the ultimate cover: He turns him into a pigeon. Obviously, it’s a comedy, but there was a problem. Holland told us he’s not very good at laughing. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Holland)

Spies in Disguise opens in theaters on Christmas Day.

