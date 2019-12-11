‘Mrs. Maisel’ Ended Alex Borstein’s Retirement Before It Began

In each of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s first two seasons, Alex Borstein has walked away from the Primetime Emmy Awards clutching a statuette. It’s been a triumphant career renaissance for a woman who’s been working in Hollywood for more than 25 years — sometimes in front of the camera, sometimes as a voiceover artist (she’s also won an Emmy for her work on Family Guy). The irony is that, as Borstein told us, she was ready to give up on-camera work for good until she got a script and an invitation from Maisel’s creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino. (Click on the media bar below to hear Alex Borstein)

Season 3 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak