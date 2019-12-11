Don Johnson Awed By The Artistry Of ‘Knives Out’

The murder mystery Knives Out has performed well at the box office and gotten rave reviews. Don Johnson knew the film was going to be something special when he showed up to work on it; he told us that, for a genre that is traditionally filmed rather inexpensively, director Rian Johnson and the studio went all out to make sure Knives Out would look and feel like a quality piece of cinema. (Click on the media bar below to hear Don Johnson)

Knives Out is playing now in theaters.

