Ryan Reynolds & Shawn Levy Are Excited To Be ‘Free’ Men

The idea of Free Guy, the new movie from Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy, is part Tron, part The Truman Show. Reynolds’s character, Guy, discovers he’s a minor character in a video game. But, thanks to a little bit of programming that’s given his character free will, Guy tries to make himself the game’s hero — even fighting back against the game developers, who are getting ready to shut the game down. At a New York Comic Con panel, Reynolds and Levy talked about how excited they’ve both been about the concept, the movie, and giving people the chance to see it.(Click on the media bar below to hear Ryan Reynolds & Shawn Levy)
Free Guy opens in theaters next July 3.
