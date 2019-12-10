McKenna Grace Continues A Storied Tradition In ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Trailer

The first trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife is upon us, and although none of the regular cast appear in the clip, it is still a wonderful family affair. Jason Reitman takes over directing duties with this installment (his father Ivan Reitman directed the first two Ghostbusters), and the trailer hints that the feature will definitely pay homage to late filmmaker/actor Harold Ramis.

Dr. Egon Spengler (Ramis) has passed on, and his granddaughter Phoebe (McKenna Grace) seems to be a chip off the old block. Along with her brother Travis (Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard) and an ever ready science teacher (Paul Rudd), she uncovers a ghostly occurrence in her small town. Expect a ton of green slime, as well as several faces from the past to show up in this highly anticipated film.

The 2016 Ghostbusters installment, although it made over $229 million worldwide, performed below expectations, but Ghostbusters: Afterlife should right the ship when it comes out this summer. Check out the trailer and tell us what you think!

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi