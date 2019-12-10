‘Jumanji’s’ Kevin Hart Loved How America Caught ‘Jungle’ Fever

When Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle was released back in 2017, the reception it would get was anybody’s guess. On the one hand, the stars and crew knew they had made a good movie. But on the other hand, they knew they were competing against the public perception that the Jumanji franchise wouldn’t be the same without the original movie’s star, the late Robin Williams. (Just ask Aladdin’s Will Smith about that one.) Although the movie opened in second place — not a big surprise, considering its competition was Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi — the Jumanji reboot had amazing legs, and it wound up spending four weeks at No. 1 after The Last Jedi faded. Kevin Hart, as you can imagine, was ecstatic about the film’s success, and he gave credit to the story’s universal appeal. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kevin Hart)

Jumanji: The Next Level opens in theaters on Friday.

