John Goodman On ‘The Conners’: Love (And Laughs) Will Keep Us Together

John Goodman first played the role of Dan Conner over 30 years ago, so he’s now been living with the character for nearly half his life. When Roseanne was revived — and then rebooted as The Conners — he was able to slip back into the role naturally and comfortably, since it’s the role that has essentially defined his career and persona. He also feels right at home within the Conner family. After all, he’s known most of the actors on the show for more than three decades, and they’ve been through a lot together over the years. Goodman told us that long-running, hard-earned chemistry doesn’t just apply to the actors themselves: He says the same thing applies to the Conner family itself, a group that’s been able to stay together because of the genuine sense of fun and affection they share. (Click on the media bar below to hear John Goodman)

The Conners airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak