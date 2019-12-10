Ellen DeGeneres Goes Big With Her Giving This Year

If you’re a regular viewer of Ellen DeGeneres and her syndicated talk show, you couldn’t be faulted for mispronouncing her name as “Ellen The Generous.” She’s always giving out great stuff to not only her guests, but her studio audience as well. That’s especially true of her annual 12 Days of Christmas shows, when she hands out prize packages worth thousands of dollars to audience members! This holiday season, DeGeneres is taking the spirit of her talk show giveaways, amping it up, and going primetime with Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways. Technically, the title is incorrect, because it will be three nights — but DeGeneres told us the shows will definitely live up to the “greatest” in the title when it comes to the presents she’ll be awarding to people. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ellen DeGeneres)

Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways will air Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 8/7c on NBC.

