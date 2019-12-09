‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Is, Like, Totally Different From The First Movie

The countdown is on, and Wonder Woman 1984 is now officially less than six months away from release. Anticipation has definitely been stoked by the latest trailer. While Gal Gadot is obviously back, along with Chris Pine, there are several new faces to be seen in the new film. Gadot told us that’s by design — that director Patty Jenkins and the whole crew have been working under the premise that the sequel isn’t the continuation of a story, but a whole new story for the characters. (Click on the media bar below to hear Gal Gadot)

Wonder Woman 1984 opens in theaters next June 5.

