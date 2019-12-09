Why Did Willem Dafeo Have To Go Film ‘Togo’?

One of the most emotional movie experiences you’ll have this holiday season won’t be in a theater. At a recent screening of the Disney+ film Togo, nobody left the room with dry eyes. The movie — about the real-life efforts of dog-sled teams to save the town of Nome, Alaska from an outbreak of diphtheria — stars Willem Dafoe as a sledder who, with his dog, Togo, becomes part of the Great Race of Mercy, as it has become known. We spoke to Dafoe, who told us why he was so passionate about taking the role. (Click on the media bar below to hear Willem Dafoe)
Togo starts streaming December 20 on Disney+.
