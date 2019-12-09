Steven Strait Is Grateful For “Extraordinary” Journey Of ‘The Expanse’

The Expanse finds a new home in season four thanks to Prime Video. Cast member Steven Strait (Magic City) was already well versed with his character Holden and The Expanse universe before season one even started, as he told us he was an avid fan of the James S.A. Corey (the pseudonym of Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck) penned novels.

“We have the incredible luxury of having the authors of the books in our writer’s room which is incredibly unusual,” said Strait. “Who better to guide an adaptation of the original projects themselves. To me, as a fan of the books, that has been such an incredible security and collaborative effort that we have had with them. To have them available there all the time as this kind of encyclopedia of this world as they work with everyone involved to adapt this thing to a very different medium has been amazing.”

Season four of The Expanse comes out December 13 on Prime Video.

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi