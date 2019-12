How Kaley Cuoco Found Her Voice … Well, Harley Quinn’s Voice

For 12 years, Kaley Cuoco’s voice was unmistakable as Penny on The Big Bang Theory, but that was a live-action show. As Cuoco is discovering, animation is a completely different animal. When she took on the title role in Harley Quinn, she told us she went through a process of finding her character’s unique voice. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kaley Cuoco)

Harley Quinn is streaming now on DC Universe.

