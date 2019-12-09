For Kristen Bell, ‘Frozen’ Is A Hot Bed Of Emotion-Driven Stories

What is it about Frozen that turned it into a phenomenon when it was released six years ago? What was it that resonated with people and generated nearly $1.3 billion in international box office? What was it that made people want to revisit the characters for the new sequel? Kirsten Bell, who voices the character Anna in the films, admitted she might be a little bit biased, but she also makes some provocative points about why the films have made such a strong emotional connection with viewers. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kirsten Bell)

Frozen 2 is playing now in theaters.

