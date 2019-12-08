‘Frozen 2’ Continues Stellar Box Office Run With $34 Million Weekend

Dec 8, 2019 | Box Office, FILM TRAILERS, MOVIE NEWS

Frozen 2’s command of the top spot at the box office continues as it made $34.6 million over the weekend. Knives Out was a distant second with $14.1 million, followed by a third place finish from Ford v Ferrari ($6.5 million). Here’s the top 10:

  1. Frozen 2 – Feature, which has made over $337 million domestically, takes in $34.6 million.
  2. Knives Out – Murder-mystery flick collects $14.1 million.
  3. Ford v Ferrari – Racing movie grosses $6.537 million.
  4. Queen & Slim – Feature rakes in $6.53 million.
  5. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood – Feel good drama with Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers makes $5.2 million.
  6. Dark Waters Mark Ruffalo headlined drama takes in $4.1 million.
  7. 21 Bridges – Cop drama collects $2.88 million.
  8. Playing with Fire John Cena comedy grosses $2 million.
  9. Midway – WWII feature makes $1.9 million.
  10. Joker – Feature hangs on to the top 10 with $1.04 million.

 Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi