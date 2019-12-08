‘Frozen 2’ Continues Stellar Box Office Run With $34 Million Weekend

Frozen 2’s command of the top spot at the box office continues as it made $34.6 million over the weekend. Knives Out was a distant second with $14.1 million, followed by a third place finish from Ford v Ferrari ($6.5 million). Here’s the top 10:
- Frozen 2 – Feature, which has made over $337 million domestically, takes in $34.6 million.
- Knives Out – Murder-mystery flick collects $14.1 million.
- Ford v Ferrari – Racing movie grosses $6.537 million.
- Queen & Slim – Feature rakes in $6.53 million.
- A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood – Feel good drama with Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers makes $5.2 million.
- Dark Waters – Mark Ruffalo headlined drama takes in $4.1 million.
- 21 Bridges – Cop drama collects $2.88 million.
- Playing with Fire – John Cena comedy grosses $2 million.
- Midway – WWII feature makes $1.9 million.
- Joker – Feature hangs on to the top 10 with $1.04 million.
Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi