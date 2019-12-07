As A Little Girl, ‘Little Women’ Was Already In Greta Gerwig’s Sights

Originally published in 1868, Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women has become one of the most enduring works of its time. It’s also become one of the most-adapted works of the era, as well. After debuting as a Broadway play in 1912, the first film adaptation followed in 1917. The new adaptation opening in theaters this month will be the eighth time the story has been filmed for the big screen. Greta Gerwig has written and directed this newest version, and she told us it’s a story that has had a tremendous impact on her life, so she was excited to give the story her own personal touch. (Click on the media bar below to hear Greta Gerwig)

Little Women opens in theaters on Christmas Day.

