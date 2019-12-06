New Host Emma Bunton Promises A Spicy Season Of ‘Great American Baking Show’

We do love the irony of The Great American Baking Show being hosted by a Brit. However, we’ll give the producers a pass, because we love the irony of a baking show being hosted by a Spice Girl even more. Emma Bunton (aka Baby Spice) has joined the show for its fourth season — a special holiday edition — and she told us the ovens may be hot, but this year’s competition will be even hotter (and a lot of fun). (Click on the media bar below to hear Emma Bunton)

The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition premieres Thursday night on ABC.

