In New Season, Rachel Brosnahan Will Take ‘Mrs. Maisel’ To New Places

In its first two seasons, the acclaimed Amazon series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has claimed an incredible 16 Primetime Emmy Awards (out of an otherworldly 34 nominations). Rachel Brosnahan got one of those Emmys for playing the show’s title character, a 1950s housewife who takes up stand-up comedy. Those first two seasons will be a tough act to follow, but Brosnahan believes the show has done it admirably — in particular, she feels like her character’s got an incredible story arc in this new season. (Click on the media bar below to hear Rachel Brosnahan)

Season 3 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video

