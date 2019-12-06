Charlize Theron: ‘Bombshell’ Marks The Moment A Movement Was Born

After the #MeToo earthquake famously took down Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and his empire, a lot of people seemed to forget that the epicenter of the jolt was the series of scandals that rocked Fox News Channel, incidents that brought down the network’s chief (Roger Ailes) and its top host (Bill O’Reilly), and also costing the network tens of millions of dollars in settlements. Those incidents won’t be forgotten much longer — the highly anticipated film Bombshell tells their story in big-screen glory. Charlize Theron is an executive producer for the movie, and she also stars as Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly. She says that the film is an amazing document of a time that literally started a revolution in the media industry … and beyond. (Click on the media bar below to hear Charlize Theron)
Bombshell opens in theaters on December 20.
