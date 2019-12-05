Jensen Ackles Hears Plenty Of ‘Supernatural’ Stories From Fans

After an amazing 15-season run, Supernatural will soon be coming to an end. But it’s likely that the show will live on for decades in syndication and streaming. (And, these days, who can ever rule out an on-air revival?) In any case, it’s a fair bet that Jensen Ackles will be hearing from Supernatural fans for the rest of his life, being told stories about how much the show has meant to them. He’s already heard plenty, and he admits it’s both touching and a little awkward when fans tell personal stories about the impact the show has had on their lives. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jensen Ackles)

Supernatural airs Thursdays at 8/7c on The CW.

