What Was The Key To Matt Damon’s ‘Ford’ Interest?

With Ford v. Ferrari being looked at as a serious awards season contender, taking the role of car designer Carroll Shelby is looking like a genius move for Matt Damon. Damon has previously told us he isn’t much of a car buff, so what was it about the film and the story that attracted his interest? (Click on the media bar below to hear Matt Damon)

Ford v. Ferrari is playing now in theaters.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak