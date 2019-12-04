Sofia Vergara Will Never Find Another ‘Modern Family’

There will be a lot of laughter and a lot of tears over the next few months at Soundstage 5 on the Twentieth Century Fox lot. For 11 seasons, it’s been the home of Modern Family, which is in the midst of its farewell season. All of the cast and crew we’ve talked to have said they’re preparing themselves for an emotional experience; Sofia Vergara told us she doubts she’ll ever get a job as good as Modern Family again. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sofia Vergara)

Modern Family airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on ABC.

