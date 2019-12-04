New ‘Black Widow’ Trailer Puts ‘Rich’ Characters On Display

We’re now less than five months away from the Black Widow movie, and the anticipation for the film’s been raised by the release of a new trailer. Scarlett Johansson is looking fit and fierce as Natasha Romanoff (aka Black Widow), but David Harbour doesn’t fare quite as well. To quote the most memorable line from the trailer, aimed at Harbour: “You got fat!” Still, even if the character of Red Guardian isn’t looking his best, Harbour is still thrilled to be part of the movie, and he told us why he thinks audiences will love it. (Click on the media bar below to hear David Harbour)
Black Widow opens in theaters May 1.
