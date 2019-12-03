‘Sliding Doors’ Collector’s Edition Hits Blu-ray In January Via Shout! Select

Sliding Doors (Collector’s Edition), which marks the 100th release from Shout! Select, hits Blu-ray on January 21.

Directed by Peter Howitt (Johnny English), the narrative centers on a publicist named Helen whose life changes during a morning train back to her apartment. The film follows Helen’s life when she catches the train as well as when she misses it. This parallel storytelling earned its share of raves from critics, and in that same year (1998) Paltrow was also seen in Hush, A Perfect Murder, Great Expectations, and Shakespeare in Love.

Special features include a new audio commentary with writer/director Peter Howitt, trailers, and the featurette “A Stroll Through Sliding Doors London With Peter Howitt.” Also included is the documentary “The Sliding Doors Moments” which features new interviews with Howitt, Paltrow, and Hannah.

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi