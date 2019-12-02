Why Daniel Craig Wanted In On ‘Knives Out’

Knives Out debuted in theaters last week to great reviews (96% “fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes) and good box offices numbers, finishing second behind Frozen 2. Chalk it up as a win for writer/director Rian Johnson and his all-star cast, which includes Daniel Craig. Craig told us he thought the project was a winner from the very beginning, and the choice to get involved with it was an easy one. (Click on the media bar below to hear Daniel Craig)

Knives Out is playing now in theaters.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak