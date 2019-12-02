‘The Good Doctor’s’ Dating Doctors Decipher Their Popularity

As with most ensemble dramas, The Good Doctor isn’t just about one doctor — it’s about a whole cast of characters and their interactions at St. Bonaventure Hospital. Two characters who have come to the forefront of the show are Drs. Neil Melendez and Audrey Lim, high-ranking surgeons at the hospital who are now romantically involved. They’ve become fan favorites, and we asked the actors who play them — Nicholas Gonzalez and Christina Chang — why they think they’ve become so popular on the show. (Click on the media bar below to hear Nicholas Gonzalez & Christina Chang)

The Good Doctor airs Mondays at 10/9c on ABC.

