Richard Gere Treats ‘Three Christs’ In Fact Based Psychological Drama

Richard Gere reteams with director Jon Avnet (Red Corner) in Three Christs, the true story of a psychiatrist who wanted to make a difference by having empathy serve as a foundation.

Set in 1959, the narrative centers on Dr. Alan Stone’s visit to a mental hospital in Ypsilanti, Michigan. Stone believes schizophrenic patients should not be confined and be subjected to a healthy dose of electroshock therapy, Instead he believes he can break through to three men (Peter Dinklage, Walton Goggins, Bradley Whitford) who each believe they are Jesus Christ. The story is based on Milton Rokeach’s book The Three Christs of Ypsilanti.

The trailer looks intriguing enough, and the actors playing the patients are highly talented. This is Gere’s first film since the 2017 flick The Dinner. Check out the trailer and tell us what you think!

Three Christs opens in theaters, On Demand and Digital on January 10.

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi