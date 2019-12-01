Samara Weaving Explores “Terrifying And Hilarious” Nature Of ‘Ready or Not’

The critically acclaimed thriller Ready or Not centers on Grace (Samara Weaving), a young bride whose wedding night turns out to be a nightmare. Her new family (Adam Brody, Henry Czerny, Andie MacDowell) place her smack center in a deadly game of “Hide and Seek,” and she must use her wits and resourcefulness to survive the evening. Directed by Radio Silence (aka Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett), the unpredictable nature of the feature was an immediate draw for Weaving.

“It’s terrifying and hilarious,” said Weaving, whose previous credits include The Babysitter and Mayhem. “It doesn’t stick to one genre. It plays them really well together.”

Special features on the Blu-ray and DVD include the featurette “Let the Games Begin: The Making of Ready or Not,” audio commentary by Radio Silence and Samara Weaving, and a Gag Reel.

Click on the media bar to hear Weaving talk about the seventeen wedding dresses she wore for Ready or Not:

Ready or Not hits Blu-ray and DVD on December 3.

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi