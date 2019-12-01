‘Frozen 2’ Breaks Thanksgiving Box Office Record With $123 Million Showing

Mega blockbuster Frozen 2 trounced the box office competition over the Thanksgiving weekend, as it earned over $123.7 million over its five day period. On the weekend alone, it amassed over $85.2 million. The previous 5-day record holder was 2013’s The Hunger Games: Catching Fire which took in $109 million. Coming in second this weekend was Knives Out. Here’s the top 10:

Frozen 2 – The film’s temperature may be freezing but it continues to heat up with $85.2 million! Knives Out – The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson scores with another hit, as this mystery amasses $27 million. Ford v Ferrari – Racing feature makes $13.2 million. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood – Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers is bringing in a solid viewership with $11.8 million. Queen & Slim – Newcomer takes in $11.7 million. 21 Bridges – Crime thriller rakes in $5.8 million. Playing with Fire – John Cena comedy grosses $4.2 million. Midway – WWII epic collects $3.9 million. Joker – Feature, which has made over $330 million domestically, checks in with $2 million. Last Christmas – Romantic comedy collects $2 million.

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi