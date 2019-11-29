Return Of ‘E.T.’ Has Us Remembering The Original Movie

It may just be a commercial, but we’ve finally gotten a sequel of sorts for E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. The four-minute mini-movie reunites our favorite alien with his old friend Elliot — once again played by a now grown-up Henry Thomas — just in time for the holidays. The production revisits some of the most iconic images from the original movie in the present day, with Elliot’s kids now getting to fly their bikes across a moonlit sky. Getting to play Elliot again was a return to a life-changing role for Thomas, who once told us about his experience and the lasting impact it had on him. (Click on the media bar below to hear Henry Thomas)

Of course, it wasn’t just Thomas whose life and career trajectory were altered by E.T. It vaulted director Steven Spielberg to the top of Hollywood’s hot list, helping to define his status as the most significant filmmaker of the generation. For that reason — and a few others — E.T. will always rank at the top of Spielberg’s personal list. (Click on the media bar below to hear Steven Spielberg)





