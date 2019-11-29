Matt Damon: What Made ‘Ford V. Ferrari’ Work For Him

Why do the stars of Ford v. Ferrari love the movie so much? As we heard from Christian Bale, the “underdog overcoming the odds” story was a big part of the appeal for him. What about his co-star, Matt Damon? Damon also looked beyond the sports aspect of the film. When we spoke to him, he said it was the relationship between the central characters that touched a nerve for him. (Click on the media bar below to hear Matt Damon)
Ford V. Ferrari is playing now in theaters.
