‘Harley Quinn’ Had Kaley Cuoco Very Worried (At First)

As her first series after The Big Bang Theory, Kaley Cuoco decided to voice the title character in an animated version of Harley Quinn. It’s been a passion project for Cuoco, who loves the character so much that she decided to produce the series as well. But Cuoco’s love of Harley Quinn did come at a price — when she first got involved with the show, she started to get very, very nervous about taking on the role and doing the character justice, though she was eventually able to find her happy place with it. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kaley Cuoco)

Harley Quinn is streaming now on DC Universe.

