‘Fire’ Gave John Cena A Showcase For His Softer Side

When you look at John Cena, you naturally start to make certain judgments about him, based on his physique. And the fact that he became world-famous as a WWE wrestler doesn’t help matters much. But Cena enjoys getting to flip his tough-guy persona in some of the comedies he’s made, including his latest, Playing With Fire. Cena told us he’s definitely aware of how people see him, so he really relishes the opportunity to show that this big, strong guy also has a much softer side. (Click on the media bar below to hear John Cena)

Playing With Fire is playing now in theaters.

