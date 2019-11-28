Tom Hanks & Hollywood’s Never-Ending Awards Seasons

Tom Hanks has already had a pretty impressive career. As an actor, he’s won two Best Actor Oscars and four Golden Globes. And he’s won several Emmy Awards as a producer and director. So when you’ve got critics saying Hanks has done some of his best work ever in his new movie, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, that’s some pretty high praise. Of course, this movie is being released in the Thanksgiving-Christmas window usually thought of as “awards season” for films, but that’s not how Hanks sees it. With quality films now being released year-round, Hanks thinks “awards season” has expanded a bit. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Hanks)

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood is playing now in theaters.

